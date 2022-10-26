National Geographic names Milwaukee a top global travel destination for 2023

National Geographic magazine has included Milwaukee as one of its 25 top travel destinations for 2023, which it says are “under the radar, ahead of the curve, and ready for you to start exploring.”

Milwaukee is included as one of five “top spots for slow travel in 2023.” These destinations are “forward-thinking communities…offering more opportunities for meaningful travel,” National Geographic says.

“Wisconsin’s biggest and liveliest city combines a blue-collar, back-thumping energy with a close-knit creative community that’s turning heads beyond the Great Lakes,” National Geographic says.

Milwaukee attractions mentioned include: the Harley-Davidson Museum, RiverWalk, Deer District, Bronzeville, Historic Third Ward, Milwaukee Public Market, Milwaukee Art Museum and breweries.

Oh, and there’s a reference to Laverne and Shirley, too.

The other “top spots for slow travel in 2023,” according to National Geographic are: Laos; Dodecanese Islands, Greece; Ghana; and Alberta, Canada.

In other categories, National Geographic’s list of top travel destinations for 2023 includes: Botswana; the Scottish Highlands; Slovenia; Big Bend National Park; the Azores; Egypt; Busan, South Korea; Italy’s Appian Way; Charleston, South Carolina; Longmen Grottoes in China; Switzerland; Trinidad & Tobago; San Francisco; Colombia; Manchester, England; Choquequirao, Peru; New Zealand; Utah; Austria; Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico.