Uline wants to hire 180 in Kenosha County this year

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline continues to seek employees to fill open positions. The company, a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging supplies, says it wants to fill 180 positions in Kenosha County this year.

Uline will hold warehouse and customer service hiring events on Thursday. A warehouse hiring event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the company’s distribution center at 12885 104th St., Pleasant Prairie.

Another hiring event will be held for the distribution center at 12354 Uline Way, Kenosha. Interviews for customer service positions will be held from 2-4 p.m. and interviews for warehouse positions will be held there from 3-5 p.m.

The company said it anticipates filling 60 positions during the second quarter for a distribution center in Kenosha. The company has several facilities in Kenosha County.

The company now has more than 7,000 employees, including 3,739 in Wisconsin at its corporate headquarters in Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha County distribution centers and Hudson distribution facility. The company’s Kenosha County branch and distribution center locations have 1,622 employees.

In August the company said it was seeking to fill 125 positions in Kenosha and was offering $8,000 hiring bonuses.

“In 2021, Uline experienced 16% growth, hiring 2,207 employees across its North American footprint, said spokesman Mark Curran. “Uline is experiencing exponential growth and we’re hiring to fill openings across all of our buildings in the (Kenosha) area.”