Toppers Pizza names new CEO as founder steps aside

Toppers Pizza
has named Adam Oldenburg
as its next chief executive officer as founder Scott Gittrich
steps into the role of board chairman after 30 years at the helm.
The Whitewater-based pizza chain announced the leadership transition Thursday, saying its new leader is "primed to lead the company into a new era of growth and development."
Oldenburg has been with Toppers for 17 years, starting as a delivery driver in 2006 before moving into various management roles, most recently as vice president of operations. He is also part owner of a franchise group that operates five Toppers locations and was recently awarded Franchisee of the Year.
“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Toppers Pizza,” said Oldenburg. “As a pizza guy at heart, I am fully committed to preserving the culture that makes our brand special. With Scott's unwavering support, we’re excited to keep up the momentum for Toppers and drive new heights of success and achievement.”
Gittrich founded Toppers as a single store in 1991 and has led the brand's expansion to now more than 70 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 16 states, including more than 20 locations in Wisconsin. Gittrich is credited with accelerating the company's growth
amid the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to investments in technology and menu additions such as gluten-free and vegan options, in keeping with evolving consumer expectations. In October 2021, Toppers sold
a minority stake of the company to Chicago-based Great Plains Capital LLC
as its first-ever equity partner.
“After several years of record performance, this leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter for Toppers,” said Gittrich. “Along with guiding the brand for over three decades, I have also had the privilege of preparing Adam to succeed me as CEO. With several years of record performance and an exceptional leadership team in place, the future of Toppers Pizza is incredibly promising. The remarkable growth potential, combined with our proven track record and enduring culture, positions Toppers Pizza as a standout brand.”
As the brand now looks to the future, it remains dedicated to expanding its franchisee network, delivering innovative menu offerings, and leveraging cutting-edge technology and marketing. Toppers Pizza is poised for continued success and is actively seeking franchisees, according to a news release.
[caption id="attachment_527830" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Scott Gittrich[/caption]