Toppers Pizza names new CEO as founder steps aside

By
-
Adam Oldenburg, CEO of Toppers Pizza. Credit: Toppers Pizza

Toppers Pizza has named Adam Oldenburg as its next chief executive officer as founder Scott Gittrich steps into the role of board chairman after 30 years at the helm. The Whitewater-based pizza chain announced the leadership transition Thursday, saying its new leader is “primed to lead the company into a new era of growth and

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display