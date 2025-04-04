Pickleball franchise The Picklr to open West Allis location

Kaysville, Utah-based pickleball franchise The Picklr will open another Wisconsin franchise location, in West Allis at 2550 S 108th St., a space formerly occupied by a Dunham’s Sports store, according to a press release from the company.

The roughly 30,000-square-foot facility will feature 10 courts, a full pro shop and a private event space in the likeness of The Picklr’s existing Wisconsin facilities in Green Bay and Menomonee Falls. The club is slated to open in the summer and is one of four planned for the Milwaukee area. The Picklr’s other Milwaukee-area locations have not yet been announced.

Murko Capital Group is leading the development of The Picklr’s Midwest and Wisconsin expansion, which now includes the company’s two existing Wisconsin locations, its West Allis facility and five more planned in the state. Murko Capital Group includes former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger Mark Tauscher.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation and demand for indoor pickleball courts has continued to grow,” said Amy Guerrero, marketing director of Murko Capital Corp., in the press release. “The Picklr offers a world-class experience complete with state-of-the-art clubs, all-inclusive, one-price memberships, combined with a ‘player-first’ optimal environment, and unmatched programming for all ages. The community will benefit from the best-in-class indoor pickleball experience offered anywhere as well as have reciprocal access to the other club locations nationwide.”

The Picklr is one of several pickleball franchises expanding in Wisconsin as the sport continues to gain popularity across the country. Other franchises including Pickleball Kingdom and Ace Pickleball as well as the development of new racquet sports complexes that are booming across the state.

