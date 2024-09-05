Picklr franchisee planning at least four Milwaukee-area locations

Milwaukee-based Murko Capital Corp.
, the development group bringing The Picklr
indoor pickleball concept to Wisconsin, plans to open eight locations in the state over the next four years, including at least four in the Milwaukee area.
“We’ve been in active discussions on a number of properties in the Milwaukee area,” said CJ Murray
, director of investor relations for Murko Capital.
Utah-based The Picklr announced that its first Wisconsin location will open in Green Bay
in a 20,000-square-foot space at 2610 Holmgren Way.
Murko Capital, the Picklr’s Wisconsin franchise group, includes former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger Mark Tauscher
.
Murko Capital is seeking 20,000 to 40,000-square-foot spaces in high traffic areas, Murray said. Typical suitable locations are vacant big box retails spaces, but industrial buildings and flex spaces will also be considered, he said.
Tony Colvin
of Mid-America Real Estate
is representing Murko Capital in seeking locations for The Picklr locations.
“We’re just looking to bring the indoor pickleball facilities to the places where people are and make it convenient for them to travel to,” Murray said.