Texas Roadhouse proposed at Highgate development in Oak Creek

A Texas Roadhouse restaurant could be coming to the Highgate commercial development located northeast of I-94 and Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek.

City application records show the restaurant is proposed for 1489 W. Broadwick Place. The location is at the southwest corner of the Highgate development, which is located north of Drexel Avenue and between South 13th Street and I-94, said Oak Creek senior planner Kari Papelbon.

Illinois-based project consultant Bernahl Developmental Services LLC has applied for sign and site plan reviews of the project. Details were not immediately available online. But Papelbon said in an email the Texas Roadhouse would total 8,000 square feet and employ about 65 people.

The project is slated for future Plan Commission review.

Neither Texas Roadhouse nor the project team immediately responded to requests for comment.

It is the latest proposed project within the 24-acre Highgate district. Other projects include an indoor sports facility, a medical office building and a credit union branch.

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin originally planned to open a neighborhood hospital there, but has since moved forward with other plans.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Texas Roadhouse Inc. is known for its steaks, ribs and freshly baked bread with honey cinnamon butter. Kent Taylor opened the first Texas Roadhouse in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993.

Texas Roadhouse lists locations in Kenosha, New Berlin, Racine, Sheboygan, Waukesha and West Bend.