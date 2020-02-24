Indoor sports complex proposed in Oak Creek

A 101,200-square-foot, two-story indoor sports facility is being proposed at the northeast corner of Drexel Avenue and Interstate 94 in Oak Creek.

According to city documents, the building would provide indoor sports and training facilities that cater to soccer, baseball, football, lacrosse and cheerleading. It will also offer before- and after-school activities, a full-service daycare and availability for events such as parties and tournaments.

Additionally, the facility will have space for up to eight commercial tenants on its first floor. No specific tenants were named, though they could range from small-scale food and beverage operators to retailers and services catering to sports needs. Plans show the retail spaces ranging in size from 885 square feet up to 1,063 square feet.

The first floor would contain two indoor fields, the retail units and daycare rooms with a play area. The second floor would have four smaller fields.

The complex would be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight.

It is being proposed by Bill Gust of HB Investments. He has developed similar facilities in the Chicago area, including the Naperville Yard in Naperville, Illinois, and the Westmont Yard in Westmont, Illinois.

The proposal is scheduled to be considered by the Oak Creek Plan Commission on Tuesday evening.

Gust was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

According to a letter his group filed with the city, Oak Creek was chosen because it appears to be an under-served market for this type of project.

“Oak Creek has demographics that compare favorably to the existing markets we serve,” the letter reads. “Competitive analysis shows that the area is underserved relative to our other locations.”

Milwaukee Yard would be part of the Highgate commercial development, which is located just across the freeway from the Oak Creek Ikea store. The 24-acre development is being led by Brookfield-based Somerstone LLC. Other projects there include a neighborhood hospital by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and a Summit Credit Union branch.

The area around the Drexel Avenue freeway interchange is quickly developing into a commercial hub. Beyond the Highgate project, Oak Creek is working with Wisconsin Dells-based Stand Rock Hospitality to develop a 121-room hotel and 11,500-square-foot conference center just south of the Ikea store. The Plan Commission will also consider a number of approvals related to that project, called Creekside Crossing, on Tuesday.