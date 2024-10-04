Tenant purchases Brookfield office building for $5.5 million

A 60,000-square-foot office building in the Crossroads Corporate Center office park in the Town of Brookfield was acquired by its tenant for $5.5 million, according to state records. State records indicate that the building, which was built in 1992, was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group. The building, located at 20925 Crossroads

A 60,000-square-foot office building in the Crossroads Corporate Center office park in the Town of Brookfield was acquired by its tenant for $5.5 million, according to state records. State records indicate that the building, which was built in 1992, was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based. The building, located at 20925 Crossroads Circle, was purchased by an affiliate of Georgia-based, a supplier of medical products. Immucor is the anchor tenant in the building, which is fully leased, according to Zilber Property Group's website. Immucor and Zilber did not immediately respond to request for comment on the deal. Crossroads Corporate Center is the same office park as a 115,000-square-foot office building thatto California-based packaging company Silgan Containers for $6.6 million. This spring,to move its corporate headquarters to a 30,500-square-foot building, also in the office park, that it purchased for $1.85. The building had previously been acquired in a deed in lieu of foreclosure action.