Kalmbach Media sells Brookfield office building to California company

Kalmbach Media has sold its headquarters office building in the Town of Brookfield to California-based packaging company Silgan Containers for $6.6 million.
Silgan Containers, which specializes in metal food packaging, has closed on the purchase of the 115,500-square-foot office building at 21027 Crossroads Circle, according to state records. The property was listed for $9 million, according to a previous listing from Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm Founders 3. The property has an assessed value of about $9 million, according to Waukesha County records.
In May, Kalmbach Media, founded in Waukesha 90 years ago, sold its railroad and space enthusiast brands to Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Firecrown Media
for an undisclosed price. Kalmbach was responsible for publishing Model Railroader, Trains, Astronomy and other niche magazines.
Kalmbach Media is also responsible for publishing online Discover Magazine, focused on science news, and operating Saturn Lounge, its digital marketing agency.
Silgan Containers posted revenue of $3.1 billion in 2023, according to Silgan Holdings, a Connecticut-based affiliate of the company. Silgan Containers’ metal containers are used primarily by processors and packagers for food products such as pet food, vegetables, soup, proteins, tomato-based products, fruit and other miscellaneous food products.
Silgan Containers has facilities all over the country, but has multiple facilities in Wisconsin including in Kenosha, Menomonee Falls, Menomonie and Oconomowoc. Silgan Containers this spring acquired the Oconomowoc technology center for $4.8 million
.
Silgan Containers and Kalmbach Media did not immediately respond to requests for comment.