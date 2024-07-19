Kalmbach Media sells Brookfield office building to California company

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Kalmbach Media has sold its headquarters office building in the Town of Brookfield to California-based packaging company Silgan Containers for $6.6 million. Silgan Containers, which specializes in metal food packaging, has closed on the purchase of the 115,500-square-foot office building at 21027 Crossroads Circle, according to state records. The property was listed for $9 million,

Silgan Containers, which specializes in metal food packaging, has closed on the purchase of the 115,500-square-foot office building at 21027 Crossroads Circle, according to state records. The property was listed for $9 million, according to a previous listing from Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm Founders 3. The property has an assessed value of about $9 million, according to Waukesha County records.