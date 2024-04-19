Drake & Assoc. to move HQ to larger office building

Drake & Associates
, a Waukesha-based financial planning firm, plans to move its corporate headquarters about one mile east to an office building that is more than twice the size as its current location.
An affiliate of the company recently purchased a 30,500-square-foot office building at 20965 Crossroads Circle in the Town of Brookfield from Aurora, Illinois-based Old Second National Bank
for $1.85 million, according to state records. Joe Moritz
of Colliers International | Wisconsin
represented Old Second National Bank and Mike Testa
of Ogden & Co.
represented Drake & Assoc. in brokering the deal.
Drake & Assoc. is currently located in a two-story, 14,482-square-foot office building at 2212 E. Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha. The firm bought the building in 2019 and occupies most of it.
Drake & Assoc. has grown significantly since 2019, said founder and CEO Tony Drake
. The firm had 8 employees in 2019 and now has 31 and likely will grow to 35 or 36 in the next couple of months, he said. The firm grew by about 35-40% last year and expects another 30-40% in growth this year, he said. Drake & Assoc. also has offices in Mequon and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
"I thought (the building at 2212 E. Moreland Boulevard) would be my last office," Drake said. "I never expected the growth that we've had."
The 2212 E. Moreland Boulevard building is now for sale, Testa said.
Old Second National Bank acquired the Crossroads Circle building in December
in a deed in lieu of foreclosure action. The property was valued at $3.3 million at the time, according to state and county records.
The building was previously occupied by Finland-based Metso
, which moved the office to 275 N. Corporate Drive in Brookfield a few years ago, Moritz said.
Drake & Assoc. is planning minor renovations to the building and hopes to make the move there by July, Drake said.
[caption id="attachment_588977" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Drake & Associates current headquarters building at 2212 E. Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha.[/caption]