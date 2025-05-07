Stella & Chewy’s products to be available at PetSmart stores

Oak Creek-based pet food manufacturer Stella & Chewy’s
products will be available at PetSmart stores, beginning this month.
Phoenix, Arizona-based PetSmart
is the largest specialty pet retailer in North American in terms of store count. PetSmart operates nearly 1,700 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
"We're thrilled to partner with PetSmart, a trusted name among pet parents that shares our belief in providing pets with the very best," said Dave Champlin
, chief sales officer at Stella & Chewy's. "We're excited and honored to work with PetSmart and appreciate their support of Stella & Chewy's, as seen in the launch of more than 80 items and, in a majority of locations, a dedicated Stella & Chewy's display fixture. This partnership is a meaningful step forward in our strategic growth plan, enabling us to serve more households and pets while continuing to support our valued neighborhood pet stores and retail partners. We look forward to the launch in May across the United States, followed by a Canadian launch in June."
"Stella & Chewy's exceptional lineup of high-quality raw and natural pet food makes premium pet nutrition more accessible to pet parents," said Erika Tervelt
, vice president of consumables merchandising at PetSmart. "We're excited to partner with Stella & Chewy's to expand these offerings in our PetSmart stores and online to make it easier for pet parents to find the nutrient-dense foods their pets deserve."
In recent years Stella & Chewy’s, which was founded in 2003, has been making deals to expand its presence in retail stores. The company launched its first national marketing campaign
in 2022. Petco began carrying
Stella & Chewy’s products in its stores in 2023. Recently Stella & Chewy's announced deals
with Meijer and H-E-B stores.
