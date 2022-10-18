Steininger steps down as head of BizStarts, next president named

process of opening the BizStarts Market Place at 161 S. First St. in Milwaukee's Walker’s Point neighborhood. The store and training center will serve as a gathering place and retail outlet for a rotating number of startup businesses. The organization operates the BizStarts Institute and is in thethe BizStarts Market Place at 161 S. First St. in Milwaukee's Walker’s Point neighborhood. The store and training center will serve as a gathering place and retail outlet for a rotating number of startup businesses.

Steininger launched BizStarts in 2008. Since then, the organization has mentored, guided and supported thousands of up-and-coming entrepreneurs. "It has been an incredibly fulfilling journey to lead BizStarts and see firsthand so many entrepreneurs start and sustain new businesses in the Milwaukee area, especially within minority and economically challenged communities. Now is the perfect time to turn over the reins to a new generation," said Steininger, who is also president of consulting firm Steininger & Associates LLC., who currently serves as executive director of BizStarts, will succeed Steininger as president of the organization. Snyder joined BizStarts in 2019, previously serving five years as executive director of the Whitewater-based United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship."I look forward to continuing and expanding the initiatives that Dan and BizStarts have created and along with our board, want to thank Dan for his many years of dedicated service to our entrepreneurial community,” said Snyder. In 2021, alone, BizStarts helped 750 small business owners. Of that total, 92% were businesses owned by people of color, 83% were owned by women and 70% lived in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods, according to a news release.