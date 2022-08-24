BizStarts to open entrepreneur marketplace in Walker’s Point

By
Cara Spoto
-
BizStarts, the Milwaukee-based nonprofit that’s helped to mentor and train entrepreneurs since 2008 has announced its plans to open a marketplace at 161 S. First St. (Photo courtesy of BizStarts)
BizStarts, the Milwaukee-based nonprofit that’s helped to mentor and train entrepreneurs since 2008, has announced its plans to open a marketplace that will allow its small business hopefuls to sell their wares and communicate with…

Want to Read More?

We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.

Become an Insider Now

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display