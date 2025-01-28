St. Francis Brewery hires head brewer from shuttered Enlightened Brewing

St. Francis Brewery
announced this week that Tyler Killips
has been hired as the brewpub’s head brewer.
Killips most recently worked at Enlightened Brewing Co.
, where he was also the head brewer before the brewery shut down in January
after 11 years in business.
Killips received formal training at the World Brewing Academy, a partnership between the Siebel Institute in Chicago and Doemens Academy in Munich. He also has experience working at Milwaukee-based 1840 Brewing Company and District 14 Brewery (in Milwaukee, which closed in 2018).
The husband-and-wife duo of Dheren Stewart
and Shallece Saleen Peters
, are working to revive
the long-dormant St. Francis Brewery.
St. Francis Brewery opened in 2009 at 3825 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., northwest of Kinnickinnic and Howard avenues. It closed 10 years later and the building was sold in 2021 to Franklin-based Sunset Investors for $1.4 million, according to state records.
"Tyler is especially excited about the creativity and opportunities at St. Francis Brewery, where he’ll help build a beer program that pairs perfectly with the full kitchen," according to an announcement on the St. Francis Brewery Facebook page. "With his humor, empathy, and dedication to his craft, he’s ready to bring amazing beer to our guests and create something special here at St. Francis."