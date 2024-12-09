Login
Manufacturing

Enlightened Brewing in Bay View to close after 11 years

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Tommy Vandervort. Photo credit: Simon McConico of Valo Photography and Vennture Brewing
Enlightened Brewing Co. in Milwaukee will close on Jan. 5, 2025, after nearly 11 years in business, according to a Friday announcement from the business.

“It comes with a mix of emotions that we announce that Enlightened Brewing Company will be closing its doors,” reads the announcement. “This journey has led us around three breweries in two locations and filled our lives with passion, creativity, lots of love, and a deep sense of community. We’re eternally grateful to each and every one of you who has been a part of it.”

Tommy Vandervort founded Enlightened Brewing in 2013 after discovering his passion for home brewing. The company was originally a tenant of the Lincoln Warehouse at 2018 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, and had about 500 square feet of space.

In 2018, Enlightened Brewing opened a larger production facility and taproom nearby in the former Louis Allis manufacturing plant at 427 E. Stewart St. Since the move, the company has occupied about 14,000 square feet of space.

“We’re so happy and honored to be a part of this neighborhood and this city and although the brick and mortar won’t be ours anymore, the spirit of collaboration, friendliness, fun, and community will always live on,” said Vandervort in the announcement. “Thank you for trusting us with your night out, your parties, your time, and everything else you’ve shared with us over the years.”

News of Enlightened Brewing’s closure follows an October announcement that MobCraft Beer, another well-known Milwaukee craft brewery, would be shutting its doors and selling its taproom and intellectual property.

Also in November, Chicago-based Molson Coors said it would be closing the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. brewery in Chippewa Falls and its craft beer brewery near downtown Milwaukee.

