MobCraft to be sold in December

MobCraft Beer, a Milwaukee brewery known for its crowdsourced craft beer recipes, is selling its brewery, taproom, and intellectual property.

The last day the Milwaukee taproom will be open to the public is Nov. 30, according to a Thursday announcement from MobCraft. The business will be sold on Dec. 1 to an undisclosed buyer.

MobCraft has been in business for 12 years and occupied its Walker’s Point taproom, located at 505 S. 5th St., for nine years.

The brewery has generated a loyal following by tapping into the ideas of its fans to brew outrageously flavored beers, like its Fruity Pebble cereal-inspired milkshake IPA or its cranberry-infused farmhouse ale.

The crowdsourced beers were just a portion of the brewery’s portfolio that also included several flagship, seasonal, and limited-release beers and offerings from its “Wild & Sour” beer program.

“We’ve poured our heart and souls into the brewery and our community, but reached a point where we could no longer operate as a stand-alone organization,” said Henry Schwartz, chief executive officer of MobCraft. “When the opportunity came up to sell the brewery, we decided to consider it to keep our brand around at wholesale, and keep as many of our staff members as possible employed in our taprooms. We’re in the midst of working on the deal now, and there will be changes, but they are not fully known yet. The MobCraft you know and love today won’t exist in its entirety after this process, but some aspects will.”

Between now and Nov. 30, MobCraft is hosting a series of events at its Milwaukee taproom where fans of the company can celebrate its run. The full calendar can be found online.

“Come celebrate a farewell with us this month of November,” said Schwartz. “Stay tuned for what our space will transform into over the coming weeks.”