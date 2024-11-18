Spirit Airlines’ ‘restructuring,’ bankruptcy announcement will not yet affect Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Florida-based Spirit Airlines’ Monday decision to declare bankruptcy will not yet affect Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, according to Harold Mester, director of public affairs and marketing for Milwaukee Mitchell and Lawrence J. Timmerman airports.

“Spirit’s filing for bankruptcy protection has no impact on MKE at this time,” Mester said. “The carrier has publicly stated that all service will continue as scheduled, and they expect to emerge as a stronger carrier in 2025.”

For the first nine months of the year, Spirit has accounted for about 3.4% of passenger traffic at Mitchell, down from 4% over the same period in 2023, according to airport data.

The airline’s Milwaukee traffic is down 6.9% this year while Mitchell passenger traffic overall is up 8.1%.

As part of its bankruptcy announcement, Spirit announced plans to restructure the business to “reduce total debt, provide increased financial flexibility, position Spirit for long-term success and accelerate investments,” according to a press release from the company.

Spirit customers can continue to use all tickets, credits and loyalty points as well as its Free Spirit loyalty program, Saver$ Club perks and credit card terms, according to the press release.

The announcement comes after a reported $192.9 million loss in the second quarter and a failed acquisition by New York-based JetBlue Airways, a decision that was rejected by a federal judge in January of this year.

In May, Spirit announced plans to add a non-stop seasonal service from Milwaukee to Dallas.