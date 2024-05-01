Spirit Airlines to add nonstop seasonal service from Milwaukee to Dallas

Discount airline Spirit Airlines plans to add nonstop seasonal service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport this summer. The flights will begin on July 11 and operate on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Introductory fares for Spirit’s Milwaukee to Dallas flights will start as low as $49 each way. The flights will department Milwaukee at 10 a.m. and arrive in Dallas at 12:30 p.m. Return flights will depart Dallas at 6:40 a.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 9:05 a.m. All of the flights will be operated on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Spirit will be the third airline to offer direct flights between Milwaukee and Dallas. American Airlines offers flights from MKE to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Southwest Airlines offers flights from Milwaukee to Dallas Love Field Airport.

Spirit also offers direct flights from Milwaukee to Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International was up 10.6% in 2023, compared to 2022, with a total of 6,015,731 passengers.

Additional airline service boosted the airport last year. Delta Air Lines resumed nonstop flights between Milwaukee and Salt Lake City. Southwest Airlines resumed daily nonstop service between Milwaukee and Kansas City. Both of those routes were put on pause during the pandemic. In addition, American Airlines launched twice-daily nonstop service from Milwaukee to Washington D.C. and daily seasonal service from Milwaukee to Miami. Sun Country Airlines added flights from Milwaukee to Cancun, Fort Myers, Orlando and Phoenix.

For 2024 at Mitchell International, Frontier Airlines will add service to Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina in May and Southwest will add Saturday service to San Diego in June.

The airport is expecting higher passenger numbers this year, especially with Milwaukee hosting the Republican National Convention in July.

For the first quarter of the year, passenger traffic at Mitchell International was up 12% year-over-year to 1,519,883.