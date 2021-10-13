SoHo Boutique opens third location, in Brookfield

Milwaukee-based women’s fashion retailer The SoHo Boutique has expanded to Brookfield.

The business recently opened its third area location at the Galleria West Shopping Center, 18900 W. Bluemound Road. Its other two stores are located in Lake Geneva and Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The decision to grow SoHo’s footprint into the Brookfield market “felt like a natural fit,” said owner Stephanie Horne, who launched the business in 2007 with its flagship location in the Third Ward.

“We’re already seeing great results as new and old customers visit us,” she said, adding the new location is convenient for existing customers who live in the area, especially with Galleria West’s free parking, customer service, and proximity to other entertainment and shopping centers. Plus, neighboring tenants like Picardy Shoe Parlour and Allure serve a similar clientele.

SoHo Boutique retails a variety of trend and staple fashion items, including dresses, denim, jewelry and purses, at “approachable price points,” according to the business. Along with private-label merchandise, the store carries top brands like Spanx and Joseph Ribkoff.