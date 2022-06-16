See photos from BizTimes Family & Closely Held Business Summit

BizTimes recently held its annual Family & Closely Held Business Summit, featuring the leaders of Chippewa Falls-based Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. as keynote speakers.

More than 230 corporate leaders and business owners gathered at the Brookfield Conference Center to hear from Dick Leinenkugel, president and chief beer merchant and his successor and nephew Tony Bugher, associate marketing manager. Leinenkugel spoke about the history of the five-generation business, which was started in 1867 by Jacob Leinenkugel, and some of the challenges it faced throughout the years. The business was sold in 1988 to Miller Brewing Co. and is now a subsidiary of Molson Coors and is part of Molson Coors U.S. craft division, Tenth and Blake.

In a keynote discussion led by BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland, Leinenkugel and Bugher reflected on the process of succession planning, family dynamics and their vision for the brewery’s future. Read more about their conversation here.

The second half of the event included a panel discussion with the leaders of four family-owned or closely-held businesses, followed by 40 minute-long breakout sessions and a cocktail reception.