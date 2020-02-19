See drawings of the three new signs coming to Miller Park

The Milwaukee Brewers plan to install three new signs at Miller Park (soon to be American Family Field), including two new freestanding signs just outside the baseball stadium and a wall sign to be placed on the front of its clock tower.

According to permit applications filed with the city, the proposed wall sign will be of the “Ball-in-Glove” logo. The Brewers organization in November announced the return of the iconic logo, though it received a few tweaks from the original version first introduced in 1978.

One of the freestanding signs will be an aluminum three-dimensional sculpture depicting the Ball-in-Glove logo. The protruding yellow outline of the glove will allow fans to sit inside the logo, next to the ball. At its base, the sculpture will read “Home of the Brewers,” and behind it will be the city’s name.

The other sign will spell out “This is My Crew.” The Barrelman logo will be painted across the letters on the back side of the sign.

According to application documents, the freestanding signs will give fans more options for photo opportunities when visiting the ballpark. The Ball-in-Glove wall sign, for its part, “will exhibit that the Brewers are a top tier organization,” the application states.

The Brewers are working with Brookfield-based Lemberg Electric on the project.

Aerial photos show that the “My Crew” sign will be placed at the front of the stadium. The Ball-in-Glove sculpture will be installed east of the stadium, just across the Menomonee River.

The project will cost about $150,000 in all, according to the application.

The Brewers will need approval by the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals before installing the signage.