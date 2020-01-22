New name announced for Miller Park

Miller Park will be re-named American Family Field in 2021, the Madison-based insurance company announced today.

The Milwaukee Brewers ballpark will continue to be named Miller Park for 2020, which is the end of Miller’s stadium naming rights deal with the Brewers.

The new name for the stadium was announced by the company shortly after it was first reported by Mark Belling of WISN-AM 1130.

The name change for the stadium is part of a long-term sponsorship agreement between American Family and the Brewers, announced last year. The agreement includes American Family having naming rights for the ballpark beginning in 2021 and continuing for 15 years.

“The name American Family Field incorporates what we learned from fans, the Brewers and marketing research that included analysis of our brand and other sporting venue names,” said Jack Salzwedel, American Family chair and executive officer. “The name is short, simple and sweet with its alliteration of ‘Family’ and ‘Field’. The words ‘American Family’ capture our brand and reflect the family-orientated atmosphere that our research showed fans clearly value in the ballpark.”

As part of the stadium sponsorship agreement, American Family also acquired naming rights to the Brewers spring training complex in Maryvale, Arizona. It is now named American Family Fields of Phoenix. The Brewers completed an extensive renovation of the complex.