SC Johnson doubles its commitment to fight COVID-19 to $10 million

Racine-based SC Johnson has again upped its financial commitment to fight the coronavirus pandemic, from $5 million to $10 million, the company announced Thursday.

The company’s donations have supported public needs and those battling the virus on the front lines, including its previously announced $1 million contribution to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund and $1 million to support various response efforts in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

SC Johnson said Thursday it is also donating $1 million to international humanitarian organization Save the Children. The donation will support programs that educate vulnerable and marginalized children worldwide about the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of personal hygiene and hand-washing. It will also be directed to provide children with psychological support, address food insecurity, and supply books and other materials to support learning at home.

The donation is supporting Save the Children’s efforts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, China, India and Mexico.

“We all must work together to equip our younger generations with the information and tools they need to protect themselves,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and chief executive officer of SC Johnson. “I am incredibly grateful the teams at SC Johnson and Save the Children were able to quickly form this global partnership, with our shared goal of safer and healthier children and families now and in the future.”

In addition to its financial donations, SC Johnson has donated 80,000 product care packages to hospital workers and first responders in the United States.

