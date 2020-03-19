SC Johnson increases value of its commitment to fight COVID-19 to $5 million

Racine-based SC Johnson announced today that it is increasing its efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic by committing $5 million in products and cash to “support urgent public needs and those on the front lines.”

The commitment builds on the $2 million the company has donated to date, including $1 million to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund, and other donations to efforts around the world in China, Italy and the U.K., the company said in a news release.

“I am incredibly proud of all the people of SC Johnson who are committed to providing support to those around the world dealing with this crisis and experiencing its impact firsthand,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and chief executive officer of SC Johnson. “From medical professionals and first responders to school children, we hope this commitment will help provide some relief.”

SC Johnson is teaming with the CDC Foundation to deliver care packages for police, fire and medical personnel. The care packages, which will include cleaning and disinfectant products made by SC Johnson, will be delivered in an initial wave of 20,000 in conjunction with the CDC Foundation in areas across the U.S., the company said,

“We thank SC Johnson for this generous donation that will ensure those on the front lines of this health threat receive support,” Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation said in a news release. “It’s critical to have a broad spectrum of resources as this pandemic expands.”

Additionally, SC Johnson is supporting health care needs across Europe, Asia and Latin America in an attempt to help protect families against the spread of COVID-19 through cash and product donations, as well as educational programs, the company said.

SC Johnson is also providing resources to help mitigate the demand the outbreak is placing on community services in Racine. The donation will help support the local medical response to COVID-19, as well as provide meals, snacks and books to school children throughout the area. Care packages will also be distributed to local first responders. The efforts will be provided in partnership with the Racine Unified School District, the Racine Family YMCA and Ascension All Saints Hospital.

To help The Salvation Army Racine Food Pantry, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), Racine County Food Bank and Kingdom Manna Food Pantry, SC Johnson is donating $25,000 to each organization.