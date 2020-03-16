SC Johnson donates $1 million to emergency fund in response to COVID-19

Racine-based SC Johnson pledged $1 million to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund, which is designed to bolster domestic and global public health infrastructure related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone in the SC Johnson family is deeply concerned for the people and communities affected by this virus,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and chief executive officer of SC Johnson. “We hope this support will help the foundation protect lives and the well-being of families.”

The donation will support public health responders in local communities, the development of education and awareness campaigns and essential needs for those in quarantine.

“We thank Fisk and SC Johnson for again stepping forward to work with us to address a global health threat,” said Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. “This generous donation will provide us with valuable support to focus critical resources to combat COVID-19.”

The global manufacturer of home cleaning and disinfectant products said it is also “exploring additional ways to provide product donations and financial resources to both first responders and those most in need.”

In January, the company donated one million yuan to the Red Cross in China to aid in its response efforts.