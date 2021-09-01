Residential brokerage Compass lands top agent whose high-profile clients include Bucks players, corporate leaders

New York-based real estate brokerage Compass Inc.
has bolstered its local presence with more top agents, including one whose high-profile clientele includes Bucks players and coaches and high-ranking business executives.
Compass announced its entry into the Milwaukee market
in early August. Founded in 2012, it provides an end-to-end platform for real estate agents including technology and marketing services.
Among its founding agents is Shar Borg
, who joins Compass from First Weber. She helped Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo buy his River Hills mansion
. And Borg actually represented two other former Bucks in buying the same home: Mirza Teletovic and Michael Carter-Williams.
Borg also helped Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer to buy and later sell his home in Fox Point
. She then represented him in purchasing a Historic Third Ward condo
this year.
Rebecca Jones, a member of Borg's team, represented Molson Coors Brewing Co. chief executive Gavin Hattersley in buying a home
in River Hills.
Other clients include executives of medical groups like Ascension Wisconsin and Advocate Aurora Health, and the owners of Sheboygan Falls-based sausage maker Johnsonville LLC.
Borg's role oftentimes goes beyond selling houses. She said some of her clients turn to her to sell Milwaukee itself.
"Really, I help recruit high-end talent to Milwaukee and I help make Milwaukee home," she said in an interview with BizTimes. "It's not just about the house, it's about relationships."
Borg said she had been following Compass' growth even before it established a Milwaukee presence. The company approached her with the opportunity to be a founding agent.
"At the end of the day it came down to two things," she said in her decision to join Compass. "The technology and marketing is unmatched."
Compass also announced this week the addition of top agent Collin Yelich
, the brother of the Brewers star Christian Yelich, and managing director Kel Svoboda
.
“In an ever-changing market and economy, now is the perfect time for me to join my forward-thinking approach with Compass’ vision to build a modern real estate platform," Yelich said in a statement. "With Compass pairing the industry’s top talent with technology, we will bring an intelligent and seamless experience to the Milwaukee community, which I am privileged to serve."
Compass has nearly 23,000 agents operating in more than 50 markets in the U.S. Last year, Compass agents helped buyers and sellers with about $152 billion worth of residential real estate transactions.