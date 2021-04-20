Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer buys Third Ward condo for $1.1 million

It's his second home purchase in past year

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has purchased a condominium unit in the Historic Third Ward for $1.1 million, according to state records.

Budenholzer bought a bi-level condo on the top floor of the Marine Terminal Lofts, at 311 E. Erie St. The 3,043-square-foot, three-bedroom unit features a large outdoor deck, a foyer opening to an “entertaining nirvana,” and exotic Tigerwood floors, according to online listings.

He bought the condo from Simbro 2012 Revocable Trust. City records also list the owner as Jean Simbro. The unit is assessed at $1 million, according to city assessment records.

The seller was represented by Jim Schleif of Shorewest Realtors-Northshore, and the buyer was represented by Shar Borg of First Weber Group.

The Marine Terminal Lofts were built in 2006 by Milwaukee-based developer Mandel Group Inc. The 83-unit building features concrete pillars and ceilings, in-unit laundry and heated indoor parking.

In the past year, Budenholzer has changed up which bodies of water he has in his backyard. He has gone from views of Lake Michigan to life out in Lake Country with a second home on the Milwaukee River.

He sold his former home in Fox Point in November for $3.3 million. And last summer, he purchased a four-bedroom home on Okauchee Lake in the town of Merton for $1.7 million, according to state records.