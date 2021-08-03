Residential real estate brokerage Compass expands to Milwaukee area

New York-based real estate brokerage Compass Inc. has announced its expansion to Wisconsin, with 16 agents in the Milwaukee area. Founded in 2012, Compass provides an end-to-end platform for real estate agents, including software for…

New York-based real estate brokerage Compass Inc. has announced its expansion to Wisconsin, with 16 agents in the Milwaukee area. Founded in 2012, Compass provides an end-to-end platform for real estate agents, including software for managing customer relationships, marketing, brokerage services and more. Compass' agents in Milwaukee represent more than $110 million in 2020 sales volume, according to a news release. Principal agents include Karine Sewart of The Sewart Group and Charlie Hutchinson of Houseworks Collective. "Our continued growth into the North Central market is a natural step in Compass' national expansion and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Wisconsin into our region," Rachael Rohn, Compass regional president, said in a statement. Compass is in growth mode, both geographically and in revenues. The company recorded $1.1 billion in revenue the first quarter of this year. That's an 80% increase from the first quarter of 2020. It also announced its expansion into Minnesota late last week. "We believe that technology is driving the future of real estate and that Compass is the market leader," Sewart said in a statement. "With pride and gratitude, The Sewart Group is excited to be aligned with Compass and honored to be a founding agent team in the Wisconsin market." Hutchinson said his group was also attracted to Compass for its technology, among other factors. "Joining Compass as founding agents in Milwaukee will not only build our business, but elevate the business of those around us," he said in a statement.