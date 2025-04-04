Quad exec expanding leadership role as head of Agency Solutions

[caption id="attachment_610261" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Tim Maleeny[/caption]
Sussex-based Quad
, a global marketing experience firm, has tapped company executive Tim Maleeny
to lead Quad Agency Solutions.
Maleeny is currently Quad’s chief client strategy and integration officer. He’s expanding his role to include president of Agency Solutions.
Maleeny will succeed Eric Ashworth
, who informed the company earlier this week
he intends to step down on May 1 to pursue another career opportunity.
As the new president of Quad Agency Solutions, Maleeny will continue to evolve the company’s integrated data, media, creative and marketing services businesses.
“Tim’s deep industry experience, perspective and client-first focus make him well-suited to advance our premier agency offering," said Joel Quadracci
, chairman, president and CEO of Quad. "We also look forward to him continuing his client strategy work, which is focused on matching our integrated capabilities with clients’ needs at scale. Tim’s ability to think across agency disciplines and simplify the complexities of marketing in digital and physical channels make him an exceptional force in helping drive our growth strategy."
Maleeny joined Quad in November 2024 from Havas North America, where he served as president, chief strategy and innovation officer. Prior to joining Havas, Maleeny held a variety of leadership roles, including head of strategy for Ogilvy North America, executive director of brand strategy at R/GA, and managing partner at Deloitte. He also spent almost a decade at independent creative shop Hal Riney & Partners, leading strategy and new business before the agency was sold to Publicis Groupe.