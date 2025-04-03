Quad’s president of agency solutions to depart company

[caption id="attachment_610148" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Sussex-based Quad
, a global marketing experience firm, announced this week that a member of the company’s executive leadership team will soon leave.
Eric Ashworth
, executive vice president of product and marketing strategy and president of Quad Agency Solutions, plans to leave the company May 1, according to an 8-K filing. The company did not share a reason for the departure.
As president of Agency Solutions, Ashworth has led Quad's integrated data, media, creative, and marketing service businesses.
Ashworth joined Quad in 2015 and helped create Quad’s Agency Solutions offering. Shortly thereafter, his role expanded to include executive vice president of product and market strategy, acting alongside the executive leadership team that defines Quad’s growth strategy through product development and acquisition strategies.
His efforts led to the acquisition and integration of Ivie Marketing Services, Rise Interactive and Periscope. He has also led the development of Quad’s Data & Analytics offering and global production platform. Combined, all these business units make up Quad Agency Solutions.
In addition to building Quad’s Agency Solutions offering, Ashworth led the development of In-Store Connect by Quad.