Quad creates branded solutions business segment

Sussex-based Quad
, a global marketing experience company, has created a new business segment focused on creating customized merchandise for brands.
Quad’s brand solutions group will offer customers merchandise for tradeshow giveaways, corporate gifts, employee uniforms, incentive programs, special events and more.
“Promotional goods are more than just products – they’re extensions of a brand’s story – in the marketplace and in the workplace,” said Oliver Kimberley
, Quad’s general manager of managed services, the division launching branded solutions. “The modern marketer is the principal brand steward. With 77% of marketers reporting that they currently face complexity within their marketing ecosystem, they have limited bandwidth for managing an impactful branded solutions program. Quad makes it easier for marketers to include branded merchandise as a consistent and cohesive part of their brand’s marketing mix with the high-quality results and frictionless experience we’re known for.”
For several years, Quad has been expanding and tailoring its offerings to address modern marketing challenges.
Long known as a printing company, Quad now offers integrated marketing services. Those new offerings have helped the company navigate the decline of its legacy printing businesses.
Over the past decade, Quad’s sales have generally trended down
from a peak of $4.86 billion as print volumes decline and the company adds marketing and advertising services to its offerings.