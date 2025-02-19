Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Marketing

Quad sales end year down $285 million with 10% drop in Q4

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Quad/Graphics' Sussex headquarters.
Learn more about:
QuadJoel Quadracci

Sussex-based Quad ended 2024 with net sales of $2.67 billion, a decline of 9.7% from the prior year as the company manages the decline of certain print products and continues to transition towards being a marketing experience company. The results included a fourth quarter sales decline of 10.1%, a nearly $80 million drop. Quad’s 2025

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.