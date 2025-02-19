Quad sales end year down $285 million with 10% drop in Q4

Sussex-based Quad
ended 2024 with net sales of $2.67 billion, a decline of 9.7% from the prior year as the company manages the decline of certain print products and continues to transition towards being a marketing experience company.
The results included a fourth quarter sales decline of 10.1%, a nearly $80 million drop.
Quad’s 2025 guidance calls for another sales decline of 2% to 6% this year.
“I am proud of the strategic and financial progress we made in 2024 as we continue to advance our revenue diversification strategy on our path to net sales growth, which we estimate in our mid-term outlook will happen between 2027 and 2028,” said Joel Quadracci, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Quad. “Our full-year 2024 results reflect our disciplined operating performance, including increased profitability margins and continued strong cash generation that we used to further reduce debt despite the expected decrease in sales.”
When the company first gave guidance for 2024 a year ago, it forecasted a 5% to 9% decline in net sales for the year. Over the past decade, Quad’s sales have generally trended down from a peak of $4.86 billion as print volumes decline and the company adds marketing and advertising services to its offerings.
[caption id="attachment_606912" align="aligncenter" width="580"]
Quad net sales since 2008. Source: SEC filings[/caption]
Quadracci emphasized the company is confident in its ability to return to growth
“Through our conversations with existing and prospective clients, we continue to win print segment share and gain distinction as a marketing experience, or MX, company with a tailored suite of solutions that is uniquely flexible, scalable and connected,” he said. “Not only are we able to remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey, we also optimize media and marketing performance through integration, which improves outcomes for our clients as they move seamlessly across all our services.”
“For the modern marketer, nothing matters more than audience data, and we have built a superior household-based data stack for smarter audience intelligence and activation across all online and offline media channels,” Quadracci added. “We will continue to invest in our industry-differentiating data capability, including AI optimization tools, to drive new revenue streams.”
Quad did narrow its net loss for the year to $50.9 million, down from $55.4 million in 2023 thanks to lower interest expense.
Operating income for the year was $19.2 million, down from $25.7 million, as higher selling, general and administration expenses and increased restructuring, impairment and transaction charges offset lower cost of goods sold and decreased depreciation and amortization.