ProHealth Care announces opening date of new Mukwonago hospital

ProHealth Care announced it will open its new Mukwonago hospital on Jan. 24.

The timeline for the $55 million hospital, which was first announced in spring 2018, was delayed due to the COVID-9 pandemic.

Construction began in February 2019 and a new main entrance and corridor opened in December of that year. The Waukesha-based health system then halted construction at the onset of the pandemic in 2020 until February of this year.

Construction crews expect to complete their work later this month, and ProHealth will then focus on furnishing and equipping the new space and orienting employees.

The project has involved building out new space and renovating existing space at its D.N. Greenwald Center campus, at 240 Maple Ave., to convert it into a 24-inpatient bed hospital. The health system said the facility will allow area residents to stay closer to home when they need surgical services or inpatient care.

Services will include a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient and outpatient surgical services, advanced diagnostic imaging, primary and specialty care, a cancer center, cardiac diagnostic testing, a cardiac catheterization lab, interventional radiology, physical and occupational therapy, sports medicine, speech pathology, a GI procedure center, laboratory services and a retail pharmacy.

The hospital is expected to add about 125 jobs to the area. ProHealth is hiring for positions in nursing, surgical services, maintenance, food service and other areas.

It is the fourth in the ProHealth system, which includes ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin in Waukesha.

The new hospital will operate under the auspices of ProHealth’s Waukesha hospital and will be named ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago.