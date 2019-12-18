See construction progress on ProHealth Care’s $55 million Mukwonago hospital project

Construction of ProHealth Care’s $55 million Mukwonago hospital hit a milestone this week with the opening of its new main entrance and lobby.

Work on the new 24-bed hospital at 240 Maple Ave. began in February and is on schedule to be completed in time for a June 2020 opening.

The project has included the construction of new space and renovation of existing space at ProHealth’s D.N. Greenwald Center campus. ProHealth Medical Group’s clinic and other medical services on the campus have remained open during construction.

“We’re excited to give the community a look inside,” said Stephanie Orzechowski, ProHealth Care chief administrative officer. “It will be a beautiful building, and the opening of the main entrance and lobby is a significant milestone for the project.”

In addition to inpatient rooms, the hospital will include a surgery center, cancer center, outpatient services and expanded laboratory, imaging and registration areas. ProHealth said it is expected to bring 100 new jobs to the area.

The hospital is the latest in a series of recent expansions at ProHealth’s Mukwonago campus, located near the Highway 83 and Interstate 43 interchange. ProHealth opened a new 66,000-square-foot emergency department on the campus in 2015, and another 31,000-square-foot addition to its existing medical center in 2018.

The Mukwonago hospital will be the fourth in the ProHealth system, which includes ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin in Waukesha.

The hospital was designed by Eppstein Uhen Architects.