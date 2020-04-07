ProHealth Care pauses construction of new Mukwonago hospital

ProHealth Care is pausing construction of its new $55 million hospital in Mukwonago.

The Waukesha-based health system was nearing completion on the project, with an originally planned June completion date, but said it is now focusing on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“At this time, we need to focus all of our time and resources on addressing the current public health crisis,” said Susan Edwards, chief executive officer of ProHealth.

ProHealth said it will resume construction as soon as possible with plans to open the hospital late this year. About three months of construction remains to complete the project.

Work on the 24-bed hospital at 240 Maple Ave. began in February 2019.

The project has included the construction of new space and renovation of existing space at ProHealth’s D.N. Greenwald Center campus.

The ProHealth Medical Group clinic, the emergency department and other medical services on the Mukwonago campus remain open.

The hospital is the latest in a series of recent expansions at ProHealth’s Mukwonago campus, located near the Highway 83 and Interstate 43 interchange. ProHealth opened a new 66,000-square-foot emergency department on the campus in 2015, and another 31,000-square-foot addition to its existing medical center in 2018.

Advocate Aurora Health also recently announced it is re-evaluating capital projects across its system as a result of its increased operating expenses and lost revenues due to the pandemic. The system was prepared to open its new $130 million Pleasant Prairie health center in June but postponed its opening.

