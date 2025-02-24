Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
BizTimes Milwaukee

Preparing for a sale

Get your financial ducks in order

Cary Silverstein
By Cary Silverstein
M&A
Learn more about:
Cary Silverstein

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles by Cary Silverstein based on a Bridgewood Advisors’ white paper about proactively preparing a business for sale. This article was prepared with assistance of Andy Richter, CPA, CVA, a manager specializing in business services at Scribner Cohen and Co. in Milwaukee. The importance of

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.