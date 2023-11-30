Potawatomi begins work on Kenosha business park and multifamily project

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Theis beginning work on a Kenosha development project that could bring up to 1.2 million square feet of industrial space and up to 400 apartment units. Located near I-94 and Kenosha Regional Airport, the 240-acre development site was formerly occupied by the Dairyland Greyhound Park. The tribe has begun road construction and earth-moving on the site, now called, which will replace the footprint of the demolished racing track. The tribe’s recently created real estate armis working with Milwaukee-basedon the business park development where the team plans to build four industrial buildings. The city of Kenosha through a tax incremental financing district approved up to $22 million to support the site preparation work. “The Greeneway site has tremendous highway access and is ideally located adjacent to I-94 along the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor," said, general manager, of Sagewind Development, in a statement. "We see incredible potential here and look forward to collaborating with local leaders to continue to develop the sites within the project and bring its many amenities to Kenosha.” In 2022,of the development land to Heartland Produce Co., which has built a headquarters and distribution center there. The development of around 400 apartments would follow the construction of the business park. There are also plans for some commercial space on the development site, as well as a significant portion of land reserved for natural space with trails and wetlands. Renderings of the project are not yet available, a spokesperson said.

The Potawatomi Community is pursuing real estate development in Kenosha County as one strategy to diversify the tribe’s business interests beyond gaming and hospitality. Its Potawatomi Business Development Corp. created Sagewind in 2022 under that initiative.

Including the work at Greeneway, the Potawatomi have spent almost $30 million on property acquisitions and development in Kenosha County. It also owns 23 acres on the west side of I-94 in Kenosha, and properties with 128 acres in the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie.

