Potawatomi begins work on Kenosha business park and multifamily project

Construction equipment at the project site of the Greenway developent. Image from Forest County Potawatomi Community

The Forest County Potawatomi Community is beginning work on a Kenosha development project that could bring up to 1.2 million square feet of industrial space and up to 400 apartment units. Located near I-94 and Kenosha Regional Airport, the 240-acre development site was formerly occupied by the Dairyland Greyhound Park. The tribe has begun road

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

