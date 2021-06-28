Heartland Produce acquires future headquarters site in Kenosha

Kenosha-based Heartland Produce Co. has acquired 31 acres of land at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park dog track site in Kenosha, where it plans to build a new headquarters and distribution center. Heartland Produce, now…

Kenosha-based Heartland Produce Co. has acquired 31 acres of land at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park dog track site in Kenosha, where it plans to build a new headquarters and distribution center. Heartland Produce, now located at 4550 70th Ave., purchased the site along 104th Street for $5.19 million, according to state records. The wholesale produce distributor plans to build a 205,907-square-foot warehouse there, with room to expand the facility to approximately 420,000 square feet, according to city records. Heartland Produce will be the first to break ground on the former dog track site, which is being redeveloped by the Forest County Potawatomi Community and Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group. Called Project Greeneway , the mixed-use development will include an industrial park, apartments and office/retail buildings. The site totals 240 acres and lies east of I-94, south of Highway 158 (52nd Street), west of 104th Avenue and north of County Road K (60th Street). Harris Architects and Pinnacle Engineering Group will be providing building design and engineering services on the Heartland Produce project, and Riley Construction will be managing construction. Keith Puritz of Cushman & Wakefield represented Heartland Produce in the transaction. The project has been approved by the city, and crews have begun work on the site, said Rich Schroeder, Kenosha's deputy director of city development.