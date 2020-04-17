Zilber plans massive mixed-use development at former Kenosha dog track site

Milwaukee developer Zilber Property Group is proposing to redevelop the former Dairyland Greyhound Park dog track into a 240-acre mixed-use project consisting of manufacturing, residential, office and retail uses.

Zilber has filed conceptual development plans for the site, at 5522 104th Ave., and is seeking feedback from city leaders.

Called Project Greeneway, the proposed development site is located just east of the I-95 north-south freeway, south of Highway 158 (52nd Street), west of 104th Avenue and north of County Road K (60th Street).

Zilber officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Plans depict a 100-acre industrial park, which would hold up to five buildings totaling 1.76 million square feet, at the eastern end of the site. West of that, 90 acres are identified for multi-family residential that would contain 360 apartment units across 19 buildings. The buildings will all be located within 36 acres of the larger 90-acre area.

On the northern end of the site, along 52nd Street, is a 17-acre office-retail site that could hold up to 117,000 square feet across four buildings. A site plan labels three buildings as “office centers” and a fourth building as a commercial outlot. Toward the center of the site is a 10,000-square-foot shared public building and clubhouse.

The plans also show natural elements, such as wetlands, prairie and wooded areas, located mostly along the western and northern portions of the project site.

Zilber also lists 30 different site amenities, including an indoor fitness center, outdoor fitness park, nature trails, outdoor natural swimming pool, community garden, car wash, co-working space, rentable event space, playground and dog park.

A main feature of the project is its sustainability features. The plans include the wetland and forested areas, rain gardens, bioswales and compensatory flood storage areas that will provide the site with additional stormwater-retention capacity.

“As a demonstration development that showcases sustainable development practices across multiple building types, Greeneway has been designed to be a noteworthy enhancement to the city of Kenosha’s (Highway 158) gateway along I-94,” Zilber writes in its plans to the city.

The industrial buildings will be designed for a majority of users in the market, including mid-size industrial and manufacturing users and e-commerce users. Meanwhile, the office buildings will total two or three stories at 30,000 to 45,000 square feet each. Proposed commercial uses include a daycare center, convenience store, gas station and fast-casual dining.

The proposal is scheduled for a conceptual review by Kenosha’s City Plan Commission on Thursday. This means the commission will only provide feedback, and won’t take a formal vote for approval.

City staffers note in a report that in order for the project to move forward, Zilber would need to ask the city to rezone portions of the site for non-manufacturing uses. Also needed would be amendments to the city’s comprehensive land-use plan and corridor land-use plan, approval of a land division to split parcels and dedicate new public roads, approval of a developer’s agreement for public improvements and issuance of various site plans and conditional-use permits.

