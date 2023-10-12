Potawatomi purchases 128 acres in Kenosha County

The Forest County Potawatomi Community is expanding its presence in Kenosha County with the purchase of 128 acres at the LakeView Corporate Park along I-94 in Pleasant Prairie.

Purchased for $12.2 million, the property was bought from an affiliate of Pennsylvania-based EQT Exeter. Last year, EQT Exeter purchased roughly 351 acres and a number of buildings in the corporate park for more than $345 million.

The vacant land is currently zoned for industrial or office development, according to city records.

Potawatomi’s 128-acre purchase brings the tribe’s total ownership in Kenosha County to 391 acres.

That includes 240 acres at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha, where infrastructure construction is to start this year for a business park, according to Kip Ritchie, Potawatomi Business Development Corp. (PBDC) chief executive officer.

Called Greeneway, the mixed-use plan also includes apartments, offices and commercial buildings between the highway and the planned business park. The development is in partnership with Milwaukee-based developer Zilber Property Group.

The tribe also owns 23 acres in Kenosha, near the Greeneway development site.

In September, PBDC appointed Ritchie as its new CEO. At that time, Ritchie said the tribe was working to further diversify its business operations through real estate development and investment, among other initiatives.

The Forest County Potawatomi Community did not respond to a request for comment on the real estate purchase in Pleasant Prairie.