EQT Exeter spends $290 million on properties in LakeView Corporate Park

A Pennsylvania-based real estate investment firm has purchased roughly 292 acres and a number of buildings at the LakeView Corporate Park along I-94 for more than $290 million.

Limited liability companies affiliated with EQT Exeter Group of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania purchased 12 parcels in the business park, about half of which contain existing buildings, last week. The parcels, which are mostly located south of the former We Energies Power plant on 95th Street, north of 116th Street and between the Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific train tracks in entirely industrial part of the village, were sold by limited liabilities affiliated with CenterPoint Properties of Northbrook, Illinois.

Although the deal includes about six vacant parcels, Pleasant Prairie community development director Jean Werbie-Harris said Thursday that CenterPoint did have conceptual plans in place to construct spec industrial buildings on those properties. Werbie-Harris said she wasn’t sure, however, when EQT Exeter would be developing those sites, however.

“We are not yet sure what their timeline is, but we feel this is an incredible opportunity for the village,” she said.

Properties in the series of deals included:

8500 109th St., a 736,205-square-foot building leased by aluminum distributor Ta Chen,EEQT for $81 million

8465 116th St, a 601,926-square-foot building leased by Uline, for $47.4 million

11290 80th Ave., a 502,033-square-foot building leased by Uline, for $43 million

11559 80th Ave. a 417,384-square-foot building leased by Uline, for $39.1 million

10490 88th Ave., a 200,696-square-foot building home to Crown Bakeries, for $27 million

EQT Exeter and CenterPoint Properties did not respond to requests for comment.