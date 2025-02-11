Plymouth-based Carbliss expands distribution into 14th state

Plymouth-based Carbliss, the maker of ready-to-drink cocktails that are free from carbs and sugar, has expanded distribution into the state of Indiana. Carbliss is now distributed in 14 states across the United States.

Carbliss is one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing companies, ranking 7th on last year’s Inc. 5000 list. Carbliss reported last summer it had a three-year growth rate of 27,174%, according to Inc. magazine.

Founded in 2019 by Adam and Amanda Kroener, the company says its drinks have zero carbohydrates, zero sugar and 100 calories per can.

“Indiana is a huge step forward for Carbliss, not only because it’s our 14th state and because it’s our first full-state launch outside of Wisconsin. This speaks volumes about the demand for high-quality, premium RTD cocktails,” said Adam Kroener, CEO and co-founder of Carbliss. “We’re taking on the industry giants by staying true to what makes Carbliss special—unmatched taste, a premium product, and a passionate community of team members and fans.”

Carbliss currently has a presence in approximately 15% of the U.S. including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Ohio, Iowa, Arkansas and Louisiana.