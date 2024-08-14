40 Wisconsin companies named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list

A total of 40 Wisconsin companies made the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is complied by Inc. magazine.

The top Wisconsin company on the list is Plymouth-based Carbliss, a producer of ready to drink cocktails. Founded in 2019 by Adam and Amanda Kroener, the company says its drinks have zero carbohydrates, zero sugar and 100 calories per can. Carbliss has a three-year growth rate of 27,174%, according to Inc. magazine.

Statewide there were 46 companies on the Inc. 5000 list last year, 50 in 2022, 53 in 2021 and 54 in 2020.

Here is the complete list of Wisconsin companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list (including rank, headquarters location and 3-year growth rate):