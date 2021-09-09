Pine Lake home in Chenequa sold for $7.25 million

A home on Pine Lake in the village of Chenequa has been sold for $7.25 million, making it among the priciest luxury homes sold in southeastern Wisconsin this year.

The 3,912-square-foot, two-story home was built in 1897 and has nine bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, according to village assessment records. It has an assessed value of $1.55 million.

Alexandra Coniaris Living Trust, which lists an address in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is the buyer. The sellers are Gregory and Jannelle Peterson. The Petersons list a primary address in Hartland.

The home was listed by Bruce Gallagher of Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country, according to online listings.

State records indicate the Petersons bought the home just shy of one year before they sold it. They bought it for approximately $2.03 million, according to state records. However, multiple online listings indicate the property sold for $4.05 million.

In October, they divided what was a 7-acre lot into separate lots, according to Waukesha County records. They then sold the 3-acre lot that contains the home earlier this month.

The sale joins other luxury homes that commanded large price tags in the spring and summer months.

Leading them is a Lake Geneva mansion that sold for $12.75 million in April. It was one of the highest sale prices ever for a Lake Geneva-area home, according to the listing agent.

Other recent high-priced home sales in the region this year include a $5.2 million home sale in the village of Fontana-on-Geneva Lake in March, and a $6.5 million home sale in the town of Linn.