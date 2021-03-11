Fontana home on Geneva Lake sold for nearly $5.2 million

It’s time to get back out on the lake. And why not make it Geneva Lake with the purchase of a $5.18 million home?

According to state records, a house on Lake Shore Drive in the Village of Fontana-on-Geneva Lake was recently purchased by a Chicago-based LLC. The buyer is registered to the address of a Chicago law firm.

The 4,500-square-foot home was built in 1937 in the tudor/provincial architectural style, according to online listings. It has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on 0.65 acres and has 84 feet of water frontage, according to village assessment records.

It features a private infinity pool, heated slate floors and hardwood floors throughout, a large pier and sandy beach on the lake, and a pool house/guest house.

The property is assessed at $2.84 million, according to village records.

The sellers were Edward and Nikole Roth of Lake Forest, Illinois.

Hans Melges with Melges Real Estate LLC represented the seller, and David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty represented the buyer, according to listings.