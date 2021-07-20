Home on Geneva Lake sold for nearly $6.5 million

A home on Geneva Lake in the town of Linn was sold for $6.48 million, according to state records.

The 7,258-square-foot home on Fair Oaks Road has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Its new owners purchased the home through an LLC, which is registered to an address in Hinsdale, Illinois.

The seller, Stonebeigh Holdings LLC, lists an address in Boca Grande, Florida.

Built in 2008, the Cape Cod-style home was designed by McCormick + Etten Architects and constructed by Fischer Fine Home Building Inc., according to online listings.

It sits on roughly 2.3 acres, and has an attached three-car garage.

The home was listed by David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty.