Perspire Sauna Studio coming to Brookfield

Perspire Sauna Studio will open its first Wisconsin location Sept. 13 in Brookfield.

Located at 15455 W. Blue Mound Rd., the studio will offer infrared sauna therapy as well as red light and color light therapy — treatments intended to promote relaxation and stress relief, detox the body, burn calories, improve sleep and ease pain.

In February, Perspire announced long-term plans to open 20 locations statewide, including 10 in the Milwaukee area. The fast-growing chain, based in Newport Beach, California, currently has 38 studios open or in development in 12 states.

Perspire’s Brookfield location is owned by local franchisees Jessica and Tom Kurz, who plan to open additional studios in southeastern Wisconsin. According to a news release, the couple first discovered the benefits of sauna technology after Jessica was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Undergoing many surgeries and chemotherapy, they researched how infrared saunas could help inflammation and the immune system.

“When we discovered infrared technology, we were hooked and even installed our own sauna in our house,” said Jessica Kurz. “When I heard of Perspire Sauna Studio and learned I could bring one to Wisconsin, I knew I had to bring this concept to the community for all of the benefits it provides.”

Along with its 40-minute sauna therapy sessions, the studio provides amenities such as towel service and smart TV entertainment. Under the Brookfield studio’s founding membership deals, unlimited sessions are $99 per month and a four-session package is $49 per month.