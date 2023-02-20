Owner of 100 East office tower in downtown Milwaukee suing city, claiming property assessment is double fair market value

By
-
100 East
100 East

The owner of the 100 East office tower in downtown Milwaukee has filed a lawsuit against the City of Milwaukee, claiming that its 2022 assessment of the building is more than double what the struggling office tower is actually worth. In a complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Hertz Milwaukee 100 East – an

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display