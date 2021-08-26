Real estate industry pros see major overhaul ahead for 100 East office building

Downtown Class A tower is in foreclosure

Alex Zank
Local commercial real estate professionals say the troubled 100 East office building in downtown Milwaukee could be turned over to a new owner that will invest heavily to reposition the building to better compete for…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

