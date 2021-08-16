New downtown office buildings changing Milwaukee’s Class A standards

By
Alex Zank
-
The Huron Building in downtown Milwaukee.
The Huron Building in downtown Milwaukee.
The latest office buildings added to downtown Milwaukee are more than shiny new towers. They represent the advancing standards of “Class A” office space, which has implications for the broader local office market. The two…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

